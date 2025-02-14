GIS to focus on urban development: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Dr Mohan Yadav, said on Friday that the ‘Global Investors Summit’ (GIS) would focus on urban development, as the state offers unique investment opportunities in key areas like Rs 50000 crore in ‘Housing for All’, Rs 17230 crore in essential facilities, and Rs 32400 crore in real estate development.

The two-day GIS would commence here on February 24.

He pointed out that the state is emerging as a leading one in India’s urban transformation, with smart cities, robust infrastructure and seamless growth.

He said that Madhya Pradesh integrates strategic investments, sustainable development, and cutting-edge digital governance. The CM said the state is rapidly expanding its infrastructure, housing, and smart city projects with ongoing urban projects worth Rs 72000 crore and upcoming projects worth Rs 88000 crore.

Dr Yadav noted that with seven smart cities, world-class connectivity, and progressive urban policies, Madhya Pradesh is well positioned to provide superior infrastructure to investors and developers.

The CM said that the state has introduced the MP Re-Densification Policy 2022 and MP Redevelopment Policy 2022 to promote modern infrastructure and redevelopment. He said the MP TDR Rules 2018 optimize land use and support sustainable urban development.

The CM said the state’s EV Policy 2025 promotes electric mobility with infrastructure incentives while the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) Policy 2019 fosters high-density urban growth around transit hubs.

He emphasized the commitment to increasing investments in urban development to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Developed India by 2047. He assured that all modern facilities would be made available to citizens in urban areas, and these initiatives would generate employment opportunities.