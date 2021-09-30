Girl, 7, sexually abused, raped as playmate stood guard

A young boy, allegedly acting on the instructions of a 74-year-old man, lured a girl, aged seven, to his home and stood guard while the man sexually abused her.

Another boy, aged 13, a relative of the victim, repeatedly raped her after learning of the heinous crime, recorded the act and threatened her of dire consequences, police said.

Dharmapuri police officers have arrested the man for sexual abuse and he has been remanded to judicial custody; two minor boys were also booked for their role in the crime.

The boys were allowed to stay in their home and would be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board today. All of them were booked under IPC 363 for kidnapping and under Section 5(i), 6,7,8 16 and 17 of the POCSO Act.

Station officer at the Dharmapuri All Women Police Station (AWPS), Gomathy said, “The incident came to light when the girl complained of stomach pain and her mother took her to the government hospital. Doctors informed the mother that the child was sexually abused several times and that she was in mental trauma. The doctors also gave the little girl counselling and advised the family to register a case with us and we commenced investigation and the child narrated her ordeal to us.”

Since her parents were daily labourers, the victim would be alone at her home and she would attend online classes and also used to play with the neighbours. The 74-year-old man was her neighbour and asked the 10-year-old to lure her to his house apparently when they were playing.