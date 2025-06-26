Giriraj Singh slams Congress, calls Hemant government ‘greater threat than Emergency’

Union Minister for Textiles Giriraj Singh launched a sharp critique of both the Congress party and the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government, accusing them of undermining democratic values and tribal identity.

Addressing the media at the BJP state headquarters, Singh recalled the events of the Emergency imposed on June 25, 1975, calling it a black chapter in India’s democratic history, and compared the present situation in Jharkhand as even more dangerous.

Referring to the 1975 Emergency as the result of “dynastic entitlement,” Singh said former prime minister Indira Gandhi imposed autocratic rule after being found guilty of electoral malpractice by the Allahabad High Court. He noted that Gandhi chose not to resign but instead declared Emergency overnight, leading to the arrest of over two lakh political workers, suppression of press freedom, and widespread human rights violations.

He said, “Democracy and dynasty can never complement each other. The Emergency was not a necessity but a choice born out of power greed.”

He criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for invoking constitutional values without acknowledging the party’s own history. Singh said the younger generation must learn about the consequences of the Emergency, and called on the Congress to observe a “maafi sabha” across the country on June 25 to apologise to the public.

The minister said the BJP is organising mock parliaments nationwide to educate youth on the Emergency’s impact.

Shifting focus to Jharkhand, Singh alleged that the state is witnessing a version of undeclared Emergency under the Hemant Soren government. “This government has turned Jharkhand into a Jamai Tola state. The rule of law has collapsed and the tribal identity is under siege,” he said.

Singh accused the state government of enabling infiltration while ignoring the declining tribal population. He criticised the delay in implementing the PESA Act, which he said is crucial for preserving tribal culture and ensuring community rights over land and resources.

“Jharkhand is sitting on a time bomb of demographic and social tension,” Singh warned, alleging that infiltrators are being welcomed and protected, while constitutional and indigenous safeguards are being bypassed.

He urged young people in the state to rise above political affiliations and protect Jharkhand’s integrity. “This is not just political misrule. This is a greater threat than the Emergency,” he stated.