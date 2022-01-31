GI tagging process for J&K arts, crafts streamlined

To streamline the GI tagging of Jammu and Kashmir’s art and craft through the craft development institute, the Administrative Council (AC), which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the transfer of administrative control of the craft development institute (CDI) to the Industries and Commerce Department for promoting GI tagging of J&K arts and crafts.

Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K, and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The decision is aimed at promoting and developing the traditional, contemporary, modern, and diversified crafts in Jammu and Kashmir through targeted and strategic planning.

The Craft Development Institute plays a pivotal role in identifying and promoting varied crafts and obtaining the coveted Geographical Indicator (GI) tag to further boost awareness and sales of authentic products.

The institute has so far assisted Pashmina, Sozni, Kani, Khatamband, Papermachie, Walnut carving, and Carpet art in achieving the GI tag, whereas, Namdha, Shikara, and Waguv are in the process of obtaining the same.

Earlier, to facilitate the Pashmina artisans and weavers to avail testing, certification, and labelling facilities for authentication of pashmina products, the Government had transferred the administrative control of Pashmina Testing and Quality Certification Centre from the Skill Development Department to the Industries Department.

The step has successfully protected the interests of artisans through authentic trade of genuine pashmina-based handicrafts and handloom products in the market.