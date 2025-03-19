GHES & ENKAY announce collaboration for process safety, hydrogen asset management

Marking a significant milestone in advancing process safety and hydrogen asset management services across India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, the Green Hydrogen Energy Services (GHES) and Enkay Enviro Services Private Ltd (ENKAY) have announced the signing of a strategic collaboration agreement.

According to an official statement, as the world transitions towards green hydrogen, process safety has become a critical global priority, and this strategic partnership will focus on Applied Research Hub, conducting research on hydrogen safety to develop codes and standards.

Consultancy Services for providing advisory and consulting services for safe hydrogen production, transportation, storage, and handling will also be part of this collaboration.

A nodal centre, which includes establishing a central hub for national and international cooperation in training, research, and code development, is also in the picture.

Setting up of a Fire and Explosion Testing Laboratory, will also be part of this collaboration to drive research and innovation.

This collaboration represents a step forward in shaping the future of hydrogen safety and environmental sustainability, reinforcing both organizations’ commitment to excellence, safety, and innovation.

GHES specializes in advanced safety consultancy, consequence modelling, risk analysis, process safety management, and related studies. The company also provides expertise in utilizing 3D FLACS software tools to enhance safety execution in the energy sector.

Meanwhile, ENKAY offers a comprehensive suite of environmental and sustainability consulting services, including environmental impact assessments (EIA), social impact assessments (SIA), biodiversity reporting, afforestation programs, sustainability reporting etc.