UP-Japan partnership set to grow in four key sectors

Uttar Pradesh and Japan have decided to strengthen its collaborations in four key areas.

Japanese Ambassador Ono Keiichi paid a courtesy visit to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday evening when the matter was discussed in detail.

During the meeting, both sides discussed strengthening collaboration in technical cooperation, investment, youth skill development, and tourism. Both sides agreed to enhance collaboration in these areas.

Commending the positive transformation and developmental progress in UP over the past eight years, Ambassador Keiichi congratulated CM Yogi and said that Japanese companies view Uttar Pradesh as a reliable and investment-friendly destination.

It was decided during the meeting that a high-level delegation from the Uttar Pradesh government will soon visit Japan. The visit will focus on exploring opportunities for collaboration in green hydrogen, electronics, and particularly the semiconductor sector. The delegation will also participate in the World Expo to be held in Osaka in the last week of July.

CM Yogi said, “Uttar Pradesh welcomes Japanese investment and technological collaboration in sectors like electronics, green energy, and semiconductors.” He also mentioned that the state government is ready to adopt modern models of urban mobility along with metro projects.

The meeting also included discussions on developing the skills of UP’s youth and providing them with international employment opportunities. With a focus on job opportunities in Japan, CM Yogi said the state government is working with Japan to train youth so they become eligible for employment there. Both sides also agreed to strengthen ties in the tourism sector.

CM Yogi remarked that Uttar Pradesh is India’s spiritual centre, home to numerous significant sites related to Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism. These are of great interest to Japanese citizens as well.

Ambassador Keiichi appreciated the improvements in UP’s law and order, infrastructure, road and rail networks, and air connectivity. He noted that the state is fast becoming a top choice for global investors. He said that the positive environment created by the UP government is highly beneficial for Japanese companies. The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to formalise this cooperation and prepare a concrete action plan soon.