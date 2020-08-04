A woman given up for dead after her family wrongly identified a body stuffed in suitcase has turned out be alive in Ghaziabad, police said on Monday.

Varisha’s husband Aamir, a resident of the Islamabad area in Bulandshahr, had lodged a complaint that she had gone missing on July 23, according to Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh.

Earlier, on July 27, police found a body stuffed in a suitcase at Ghaziabad’s Sahibabad, which was wrongly identified as Varisha by her family members, following which her husband and in-laws were arrested for dowry death. The SSP said they got information on Monday that Varisha was alive and was in Aligarh.

The SSP said Varisha told police that her husband and in-laws had thrashed her for dowry on July 22 after which she left her home and went to Noida. There she came to know that the girl whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase was identified as Varisha by her elder brother and mother.

Meanwhile, Varisha met a woman constable at the Gandhi Park police station in Aligarh and gave her details. The SSP said the charge of dowry death has now be dropped from the FIR.