German Chancellor to visit India this week on 24 October

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will pay an official visit to India from 24 to 26 October for the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC) at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was officially announced on Monday.

Chancellor Scholz visited India twice last year, for a bilateral state visit in February 2023 and to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit in September 2023.

On 25 October, Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Scholz will co-chair the intergovernmental consultations. Chancellor Scholz will be accompanied by senior ministers in his cabinet for the IGC consultations. The IGC is a whole-of-government framework under which ministers from both sides hold discussions in their respective areas of responsibility and report on the outcome of their deliberations to the Prime Minister and Chancellor.

Both leaders will hold bilateral talks to discuss enhanced security and defence cooperation, greater opportunities for mobility of talent, deeper economic cooperation, Green and Sustainable Development Partnership, and collaboration in the area of emerging and strategic technologies. Discussions will also focus on important regional and global developments.

Both leaders will also address the 18th Asia Pacific Conference of German Business (APK 2024) being held in New Delhi on 25 October.

Chancellor Scholz will then travel to Goa, where the German naval frigate “Baden-Wuerttemberg” and combat support ship “Frankfurt am Main” will make a scheduled port call as part of Germany’s Indo-Pacific deployment.