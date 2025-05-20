‘We stand united in fight against terrorism’: PM Modi to new German Chancellor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and said India and Germany are united in the fight against terrorism.

Both the leaders exchanged views on regional and global developments.

The prime minister reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthen the Strategic Partnership between India and Germany.

In a post on X, Modi said, “Spoke to Chancellor @_FriedrichMerz and congratulated him on assuming office. Reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the Strategic Partnership between India and Germany. Exchanged views on regional and global developments. We stand united in the fight against terrorism.”

On May 6, Friedrich Merz assumed office as the Federal Chancellor of Germany.

Following his election as the Federal Chancellor of Germany, Merz expressed gratitude and vowed to work with courage and confidence. “I accept my election as Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany with gratitude and respect for the task. I approach my work with courage and confidence. Because we are a strong country, and our country can do more!” he said.

