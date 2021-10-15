Geologists to investigate series of quakes in K’taka districts

Following a series of earthquakes in Karnataka’s Vijayapura, a team of geologists and scientists will visit the area as the people have experienced tremors seven times in a month, the latest being on Thursday evening at 6.21 pm, which notched 3.2 on the Richter scale, according to the National Science for Seismology.

The incessant mild quakes have struck panic and fear among the locals although no damage to life and property have been reported.

Meanwhile in Kalaburgi district, also hit by frequent quakes, most people from the Gadikeshwara village in Chincholi taluk have already migrated to other places fearing for their lives.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, who visited the village on Tuesday night, also felt the tremors.

Siddaramaiah called up Revenue Minister R. Ashok from the spot and asked him to direct the district commissioner to construct sheds and provide facilities for the people.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has already conveyed an emergency meeting with the officers of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

He has directed the officials to establish relief centres and provide compensation for the damages caused to houses by the tremors.

The Chief Minister has also directed the officers to submit a report on the repeated earthquakes in the two districts of Kalaburgi and Vijayapura.

A team of experts and scientists from premier institutes of the geology of the country will visit Kalaburgi on 8 and 9 November to analyse the situation.

Scientists from the National Centre for Seismology, National Geophysical Research Institute, National Institute of Rock Mechanics, Geological Survey of India, Scientific and Industrial Research Partishat, state Mining and geology department and the KSNDMC will visit Gadikeshwara village on 8 November for two days.

Incessant rains in the state have worsened the situation.

Deputy Commissioner Vasireddi Vijaya Jyothsna of Kalaburgi district has stated that she would stay in Gadikeshwara to instil confidence among people.