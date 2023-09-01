GenX will make India a developed nation by 2047: Puri

Highlighting the role of the youth in development of India during ‘Amrit Kaal’, Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said here on Friday that the younger generation would play a decisive role in the transformation of India into a developed country by 2047.

Puri was interacting with children who recently received mobile tablets as part of a YUVA Unstoppable initiative aimed at promoting digital literacy and educational access among underprivileged youth.

During the interaction at NDMC Convention Centre, the minister said in times to come India would be among leading economies of the world and today’s younger generation won’t be job seekers, but job creators.

Yuva Unstoppable is an India & US registered non-profit organisation which has benefited over 5000+ schools and 6 million underprivileged beneficiaries across 20 states of India. YUVA Unstoppable is working with 100 top corporate companies to transform government schools (improved sanitation, water, access to technology, scholarships, nutrition, removing vaccine hesitancy, value-based training, etc.)