General Budget:Outlay for Jal Jeevan Mission raised to Rs 67,000 cr

The total budget outlay for Jal Jeevan Mission has been enhanced to Rs 67,000 crore and the Mission stands extended until 2028, Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Saturday.

Presenting the general Budget in the Lok Sabha, she said 15 crore households representing 80 per cent of India’s rural population have benefitted from the Jal Jeevan Mission since 2019. She added that access to potable tap water connections is provided under this mission and in the next three years, the target is to achieve cent per cent coverage.

The Mission’s focus will be on the quality of infrastructure and O&M of rural piped water supply schemes through “Jan Bhagidhari”. Separate MoUs will be signed with states/UTs, to ensure sustainability and citizen-centric water service delivery, Mrs Sitharaman said.

