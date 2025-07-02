Gen Dwivedi meets Bhutan King and former monarch, reinforces defence partnership

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), Indian Army, who is on a four-day official visit to Bhutan, today met His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, and His Majesty Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the former King and father of the reigning monarch.

The visit aimed at further deepening the long-standing defence cooperation and strategic partnership between the two nations, started on Tuesday.

A statement from the army spokesperson stated that Gen Dwivedi also held substantive discussions with Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering, Chief Operations Officer of the Royal Bhutan Army, reaffirming the shared commitment to regional security and longstanding bilateral cooperation. Additionally, General Dwivedi interacted with senior officials of the Indian Embassy.

The Army Chief also visited the Indian Military Training Team (IMTRAT), Project DANTAK, Wangchuk Lo Dzong Military Hospital and later engaged with instructors and students at the Wangchuk Lo Dzong Military School, acknowledging the importance of capacity-building and military education in the bilateral relationship.

During the visit, the COAS also visited Jamtsholing Gyaltsen Academy at Tashichhoeling in Samtse, where he was apprised of Bhutan’s Gyalsung National Service programme. He interacted with the instructors and received a detailed briefing on the academy’s training framework, infrastructure, and other key functional aspects.

The visit underscores the enduring friendship between India and Bhutan and reaffirms India’s steadfast support to a close and trusted neighbour, the statement read.