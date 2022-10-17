Gehlot still claims to have ‘very strong’ relations with Gandhi family

Denying political differences with the party high command over his candidature for the Congress presidential election, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Monday, claimed that his relations with the Gandhi family (Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka) are very strong, “beyond logic”, and will remain so lifelong.

“Mere aur Gaandhee parivaar ke rishte jo hain vo vinoba bhaave aur geeta maata kee jo baat thee ki tark se pare rishte hain, vo rishta mera aur gaandhee parivaar ka hai, tha, hai aur jindageebhar rahega” (The relationship between me and the Gandhi family is what Vinoba Bhave and Geeta Mata said that there is a relationship beyond logic, that relationship belongs to me and the Gandhi family, was, is and will be for life)”, Gehlot told media outside PCC Office after casting his vote here.

मेरे और गांधी परिवार के रिश्ते जो हैं,जैसे विनोबा भावे ने कहा था एक बार कि मेरे और गीता माता के संबंध तर्क से परे हैं, तो मेरे-गांधी परिवार के रिश्ते जो हैं वो विनोबा भावे और गीता माता की जो बात थी कि तर्क से परे रिश्ते हैं, वो रिश्ता मेरा-गांधी परिवार का है, था और जिंदगीभर रहेगा pic.twitter.com/GMWcjsz2Rt — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 17, 2022

Asked whether there will be any action against the Rajasthan Congress MLAs who boycotted the CLP meeting after the election of new Congress president on October 19, Gehlot said, “Even after October 19, my relations with the Gandhi family will remain the same as they have been for the last 50 years. I can say this to you with a claim. Rest you can ask the new party President”.

To question whether he violated the party norms by canvassing for Kharge last weekend, the CM said, “If I am the proposer for Mr Mallikarjun Kharge, can I not appeal to the delegates to vote and support my candidate. To campaign is another thing, to campaign means that you are going to every state, talking everywhere and if I tell people here in Rajasthan, I am a proposer, then I at least have that much of my right. Should not every proposer has the right to at least call people about his candidate, what is the problem with him, there is no problem.”

As regards the government’s affidavit on the Electoral Bond submitted to the Supreme Court recently, Gehlot said the Electoral Bond is the biggest scam after Independence. The Electoral Bond is devised by the NDA government in such a way that no one should be blamed and money can be siphoned off comfortably. Yet, they (the BJP) are telling the Supreme Court that they have done the right thing. While more than 95 percent of the money is received by BJP, other political parties have not got a penny.

He said he had raised the issue before the Chief Justice of India, the President at a conference in Jodhpur, no one heeded to his voice. Now, the ball is in the court of the judiciary, let’s wait for the decision of the Supreme Court.

On the recent remark of former BJP chief minister Vasundhara Raje on the migration of unemployed youths from the state, Gehlot said it is her duty to say something to remain the headlines. Hence, he won’t mind what she says.