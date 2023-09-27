Gehlot questions V-P’s frequent visits to Rajasthan during election time

Putting a question mark on Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s frequent visit to Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said here on Wednesday that there was no point in visiting the state as the assembly polls are around the corner.

Addressing a huge gathering at the Mission-2030 Interactive Session at Birla Auditorium here, the chief minister said, “Pahle pradhaana mantree aaye, aur ab up-raashtrapati up-down kar rahe hain. aaj up-raashtrapati paanch jagah jaenge. Chaar helikoptar se paanch jagah daura hai. Governor saahab hon ya up-raashtrapati hon, ham sab ka sammaan karte hain. (First, the prime minister, now the Vice-President is embarking on the up and down. Today, the Vice-President is scheduled to visit five places. The five places are visited by four helicopters. Be it the governor, or the Vice President, we welcome all).

He asked will the frequent visits serve any purpose, especially when the elections in the state were going on. What will people think of such visits? What do you want to achieve? You hold a constitutional position, you should be respected no matter which government is in power.

During his speech, the chief minister did not spare Union ministers. He said, “Central ministers are also coming here one after the other without any purpose. They seem to set a new trend. These ministers have nothing to do here as an RSS man has already pitched in to oversee their campaign. The public will give them a befitting reply in the upcoming polls.”

On Narendra Modi’s guarantee to fulfill guarantees, Gehlot asked, “The next time the prime minister comes to Rajasthan, ask him to give a guarantee that if your government comes to power in the state, none of our schemes would be stopped. Guarantee that OPS will be there, we have insured it for Rs 25 lakhs.”

He regretted the PM’s Jaipur speech, saying, “The PM will come and talk nonsense. He is a marketing guru in the country. His language, his style, and his way of speaking all are the same. We call such people marketing experts. They may be gurus or not, but Modiji is certainly a marketing Guru.”