Gehlot, Pilot hold 90-minute meeting in Jaipur, stirring speculation and optimism within Congress

A 90-minute meeting between senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy and AICC General Secretary Sachin Pilot on Saturday drew significant attention from enthusiastic party workers and political observers.

This marked Pilot’s first visit to Gehlot’s official residence at 49, Civil Lines, Jaipur, since the latter vacated the Chief Minister’s Residence (CMR) following the Congress party’s defeat in the Rajasthan assembly elections in December 2023.

Advertisement

According to social media updates from both leaders, the stated purpose of the meeting was to invite Gehlot to an event scheduled for June 11 in Dausa, commemorating the 25th death anniversary of the late Congress leader Rajesh Pilot, Sachin Pilot’s father.

Advertisement

However, the lengthy interaction between the two leaders, who have shared a complex and, at times, contentious political relationship over the past 7–8 years, sparked speculation about broader implications. Their rivalry has often posed challenges for the party leadership and impacted internal cohesion, particularly in Rajasthan.

In recent months, however, both leaders have shown signs of rapprochement. They have been seen sharing lighter moments at multiple public functions, suggesting a thaw in their relationship.

Following the meeting, Gehlot took to Twitter with a cordial message: “AICC General Secretary Shri @SachinPilot visited my residence to invite me for the programme marking the 25th death anniversary of former Union Minister late Rajesh Pilot.

Rajesh Pilot ji and I entered the Lok Sabha together in 1980. We remained Members of Parliament for almost 18 years. His sudden demise still saddens us. His passing was a major loss for the party.”

While the meeting was officially to extend an invitation, the friendly atmosphere and Gehlot’s respectful remarks about his late colleague were seen as positive developments by party insiders. The Congress leadership may well view this as a hopeful sign of improved unity ahead of future challenges.