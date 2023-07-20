Gehlot, Pilot figure in list of Rajasthan PCC poll panel

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, former deputy CM figured in a Rajasthan Pradesh Congress election committee as members besides Govind Singh Dotasara, PCC president, as its chairman for the upcoming assembly polls due in December in Rajasthan.

In Delhi, K C Venugopal, general secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Thursday announced the 28-member election committee which included a chairman.

Gehlot’s 15 cabinet ministers, including Lalchand Kataria, Pratap Singh Khachariawas, Mamta Bhupesh, Shakuntala Rawat, and Shale Mohammed, also covered by the committee, will represent their caste domination in their constituencies.

Raghu Sharma, who was election in-charge of Gujarat, and Harish Choudhary, in-charge of Punjab poll, will also work in the committee.

Congress RS MP Neeraj Dangi, former Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Vice President of PCC Raghuveer Meena, senior party leaders

Mohan Prakash, Zuber Khan, Lalit Tunwal, and Dheeraj Gurjar are also going to work in the election committee team.