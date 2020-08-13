Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan has said that it would go for a trust vote to prove its majority in the house. The decision came right after the opposition BJP had said that it will move a no-confidence motion against Gehlot government.

These developments came after Sachin Pilot’s “homecoming” after the intervention of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi to bring in truce between the leaders.

As per the rules, if the ruling government moves a trust vote then it will supersede the opposition’s no-confidence motion.

The BJP has 72 MLAs and the support of three more, hardly enough to challenge Mr Gehlot on the floor of the house.

According to the reports, the BJP’s plan to move no-confidence motion is to force a discussion in the assembly to corner the Ashok Gehlot government of different issues.

However, with the return of Sachin Pilot, whose rebellion had briefly endangered the Congress government, Ashok Gehlot has the support of 125 MLAs.

After the ‘truce’ between Pilot and Gehlot, the duo met for the first time today and latter greeted the former with a handshake.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister had tweeted about the upcoming meet and said “we need to forgive and forget in the interest of country.”

The tussle between the Chief Minister of Rajasthan and his deputy spiked after Sachin Pilot along with his 18 supporting MLAs rebelled and it was anticipated that they will join BJP.

After Sachin Pilot and the rebel MLAs gave the second CLP meeting a miss on July 14, the Congress announced the removal of Pilot as the Deputy Chief Minister as well as the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief.

On July 12, the sulking leader had declared open rebellion against his party by claiming that he has the support of 30 MLAs.

The whole political crisis began on the night of July 10 when the Rajasthan Police sent a notice to Pilot, asking him to record his statement over an alleged attempt to bring down the government.