Gehlot describes defiance of 102 Raj MLAs as historic

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Sunday, said the case of 102 MLAs openly supported him and boycotting CLP meeting called to pass a one-line resolution would be written in history and need research. The defiance of the MLAs in the presence of two AICC observers he pointed out was unprecedented.

Gehlot was speaking to the media at secretariat after offering his tribute to Mahatma Gandhi here.

He said it’s generally seen that 90 percent of MLAs go with a new and emerging face of CM. But the situation such as the one witnessed at CMR on September 25 was a rare occasion “when 102 lawmakers boycotted the CLP meeting apprehending that someone would be a CM face whom they won’t like”.

He said, “The MLAs were furious at the prospects of me becoming party president which meant there would be a new CM. This made them close their ranks and never listen to anyone.”

Why were they so afraid? Why this happened, what were the reasons, he said these questions should be researched.

Nevertheless he regretted the developments, saying, “Observers came when a one-line resolution was to be passed at a meeting of the legislative party. They come only on the behalf of the Congress President and we should treat them in the same way. The observers should also work according to the thinking and behaviour of the party president so as to keep that aura.”

He said even the PCC President Govind Singh Dotasara approached the MLAs and asked them to attend the CLP meeting and pass the one-liner resolution. But the MLAs didn’t budge as they didn’t want their guardian (CM) to leave them for Delhi.

Gehlot, however, asserted that the case of Rajasthan Congress is separate now which will be written in history. He said why the MLAs behaved in a defiant manner is beyond his comprehension as he was on a tour to the Tanot Mata pilgrimage and did not know their (MLAs) mind.

The chief minister said, “I had told Mrs Sonia Gandhi in August itself that if you want to make a CM who can repeat the Rajasthan government next time, I will quit the CMship.”

“Now, you decide yourself, how could I deceive these 102 MLAs who saved my government in 2020? I had no option but to openly tender my apology and say sorry to Sonia ji. I was though hesitant as I didn’t know what to tell her on the episode,” Gehlot said maintaining his innocence.