Gehlot condemns BJP’s allegation against Sonia Gandhi, Ahmed Patel over Teesta controversy

Reacting to BJP’s charges against Congress President Sonia Gandhi and late Ahmed Patel in the backdrop of alleged activist Teesta Setalvad controversy related to 2002 riots in Gujarat, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said it was condemnable as it was a sheer symbol of political malice.

“Even before the last Gujarat elections, allegations were leveled against Mr. Ahmed Patel by BJP leaders. Today Mr. Ahmed Patel is not among us to present his side, so false allegations are being leveled against him for political gains. This revenge politics is proof of the character of BJP-RSS”, Gehlot commented in a number of tweets.

“The BJP is showing the height of political vendetta by accusing Congress President Mrs. Gandhi. Questioning a personality like former Vice President Hamid Ansari on petty allegations made by a Pakistani man also shows the real face of BJP”, CM added.

A day ago the BJP has alleged that Congress president Sonia Gandhi was the architect of the conspiracy involving party leader Ahmed Patel and activist Teesta Setalvad to topple the Gujarat government after the 2002 riots.