Gehlot appeals public to stand against NDA’s dictatorship

Condemning the ban imposed by the Central government on the entry of common people around AICC headquarters and 10th Janpath in Delhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Wednesday, appealed to the public that they should stand with Congressmen against the NDA government’s dictatorship.

In a tweet, Gehlot said, “Today’s action to convert Congress headquarters and 10 Janpath into a police camp is an undeclared emergency. The office of the National Herald (Young India) was forcibly sealed. If the general public does not stand with the Congressmen against this dictatorial NDA government of NDA, then the whole country will have to bear the brunt of it”.