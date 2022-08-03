Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / Gehlot appeals public to stand against NDA’s dictatorship

Gehlot appeals public to stand against NDA’s dictatorship

The Rajasthan Chief Minister condemned the ban imposed on the entry of common people around AICC headquarters and 10th Janpath in Delhi

Statesman News Service | Jaipur | August 3, 2022 9:20 pm

Rajasthan

(File Photo)

Condemning the ban imposed by the Central government on the entry of common people around AICC headquarters and 10th Janpath in Delhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Wednesday, appealed to the public that they should stand with Congressmen against the NDA government’s dictatorship.

In a tweet, Gehlot said, “Today’s action to convert Congress headquarters and 10 Janpath into a police camp is an undeclared emergency. The office of the National Herald (Young India) was forcibly sealed. If the general public does not stand with the Congressmen against this dictatorial NDA government of NDA, then the whole country will have to bear the brunt of it”.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Kuldeep Bishnoi resigns from Haryana Assembly, to join BJP tomorrow
Inflation making life difficult for poor, BJP favouring corporates: AAP
Government calls inflation a global phenomenon, beyond its control