Gehlot accuses ECI of non responsive attitude towards Oppn delegation on Bihar

Alleging “non-responsive attitude” of the authorities in the Election Commission of India (ECI) towards a delegation of the Opposition on Bihar, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said this (the situation) is unfortunate and worrisome.

“I do hear of such behaviour for the first time in my life. The Election Commission (ECI) – whoever was available, the Chairman(CEC) or the members – should have given a patient hearing to them,” Gehlot wrote in a post on X on Friday.

Earlier too, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had raised several questions pertaining to the electoral issues of public concern. “However, the ECI did (could) not give a proper reply to him. This compelled Gandhi to write an article on this subject,” he recalled.

He said it is the duty of the ECI to listen to concerns – grievances of every citizen, politician, and political parties. It being the key Opposition delegation deserved a responsive audience.

“Since this is about the ECI, holding intact the credibility of this key constitutional body and its conduct, I do strongly condemn the behaviour of the ECI authorities,” the senior Congress leader said.

Moreover, he said this reflects the extent of the pressure under which the ECI is seemingly working.

“Can you just imagine where such behaviour would take our country and the democracy to, where would it reach to. They all are working under pressure,” he asked.

“We have been repeatedly pointing out that even the ED, Income Tax, and CBI are all being made to work under pressure,” he said.

Gehlot further said, “Earlier, post Independence we have gone to the Commission on several occasions to make submissions. We made some points which might have been inconvenient and unpleasant to them, but the conduct of the chairman or the members has always remained positive and decent.”