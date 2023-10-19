Gehlot accuses BJP of misusing probe agencies to target Oppn

In a fresh attack on the BJP government at the Centre, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Thursday, accused the ruling dispensation of misusing the Central probe agencies to target leaders of Opposition parties.

He pointed out that despite the model code of conduct (MCC) being in force following the announcement of assembly elections in five states including Rajasthan, the Central probe agencies are conducting raids against political rivals.

Addressing a press conference at party headquarters, the chief minister, took a swipe at the ruling BJP saying, “No one knows in which direction the country is heading (under the BJP). There is pressure on judiciary; the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax (IT) are misused. Raids are being conducted on leaders of Opposition parties in violation of the model code of conduct.”

Gehlot said during the UPA regime, 112 raids were conducted (by the probe agencies) while in the nine years (of the BJP rule), as many as 3,010 raids were conducted. Under the UPA rule, only 93 per cent of chargesheets were filed which means the raids were genuine. Under the BJP, the percentage stands at 29 per cent. This contrast is a matter of concern.”

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah consider the Opposition an “enemy’’, the Congress veteran said the people would teach them a lesson in the upcoming Assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “PM Modi and Amit Shah consider the Opposition their enemy. People of the country will teach them a lesson for the way they are conducting the governance,’’ he said.

Recalling that he had once sought an appointment with the director of the ED, CBI and Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to apprise them of their alleged “misuse” by the Centre, he lamented that he was yet to get a response.

Expressing concern over the situation in Manipur, Gehlot asked the prime minister why he had not visited the strife-torn state. “What is happening in Manipur? No one seems to be concerned for the state. The PM has no time to visit Manipur,” he said.

Manipur is still simmering in the caldron of ethnic violence. Hundreds of people have lost their lives, and thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps ever since clashes broke out in the state on May 3.

In response to a question whether he would be the chief ministerial candidate in Rajasthan assembly elections, Gehlot said, “I want to leave the chief minister’s post, but it is not leaving me, and probably may not leave me in future too.”

On being asked about his differences with Congress leader Sachin Pilot, he said, “We are united. All the decisions have been taken unanimously so far.”

The chief minister said he had adopted the policy of “forgive and forget” and moved on. There is only one criterion for the ticket, and that is winnability factor.

The grand old party is yet to release the list of candidates for the upcoming elections in Rajasthan.

Elections to the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held in a single phase on November 25. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 along with Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

The polls are expected to witness a direct contest between the Congress and BJP in Rajasthan. The ruling Congress has exuded confidence that it will retain the power, while the BJP is hopeful that it will oust the ruling dispensation.