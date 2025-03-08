Gautam Buddha Nagar emerging as a health tourism hub: CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that Gautam Buddha Nagar is emerging fast as a hub of health tourism. During his one-day visit, he inaugurated the newly developed “Sharda Care-Health City” in Greater Noida, praising it as a unique blend of service and investment.

Emphasizing the importance of quality education and healthcare, he underscored their role in building a civilized society. He further appreciated the private sector’s contribution, noting that the government has taken several steps to encourage investment in the health sector.

CM Yogi also highlighted Sharda University as an important center for education and health and stated that health tourism is a significant sector—with Gautam Buddha Nagar emerging as a major hub—making the state a focal point for global attention.

The Chief Minister pointed out that while only six AIIMS were established in India over 70 years, their number surged to 22 in the last 10 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

In Uttar Pradesh, the number of medical colleges has surged from just 12 in 2017 to 40 new institutions in the past eight years. Additionally, 37 private medical colleges have been established, including those in Maharajganj, Sambhal, and Shamli, along with three more through the public-private partnership model.

The budget already includes provisions for establishing medical colleges in Ballia and Balrampur, with plans to set up institutions in the remaining six districts in the near future.

Highlighting the strengthening of health infrastructure in rural areas, the Chief Minister noted that Uttar Pradesh now hosts two AIIMS in Gorakhpur and Rae Bareli, as well as the Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS) of BHU.

Free dialysis, CT scans, and MRI facilities have been provided in every district, and efforts are underway to ensure that better doctors and technical staff are available in rural areas.

Every Sunday, a “Mukhyamantri Arogya Mela” is organized at primary health centers to disseminate information about various health schemes. CM Yogi also mentioned that Uttar Pradesh has issued Ayushman Bharat Golden Cards to as many as 10 crore people—the highest number in the country—and that Asha workers, ANMs, Home Guards, PRD jawans, and chowkidars will receive health insurance of Rs 5 lakh. Several initiatives have additionally been taken to promote traditional medicine.

The Chief Minister described health tourism as a significant sector and asserted that India could emerge as a global leader in this field, with Gautam Buddha Nagar on its way to becoming a major health tourism hub.

Reflecting on the COVID-19 period, he recalled how, during the chaos in Delhi, people sought treatment in Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, and Shamli, and noted that the Sharda Group played a vital role in serving the public during that time. He expressed strong confidence that Sharda Care-Health City will deliver enhanced health facilities to the people.