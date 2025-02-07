Gautam Adani’s son Jeet ties the knot with Diva Shah at a private function in Ahmedabad

Business magnate Gautam Adani’s son Jeet Adani on Friday tied the knot with Diva Shah in Ahmedabad with traditional rituals, in the presence of loved ones, at a low-key and extremely private function.

Taking to social media platform X on Friday evening, Adani wrote, “With the blessings of Almighty God, Jeet and Diva tied the sacred knot of marriage today. The wedding took place today in Ahmedabad with traditional rituals and Shubh Mangal Bhaav among loved ones.”

The billionaire businessman sought blessings and love from all for the newlywed couple while apologising for not being able to invite all well-wishers, despite wanting to, stating that it was a small and extremely private function.

He also shared photographs of his son and daughter-in-law wearing ‘varmala’ on social media.

On February 5, Adani expressed joy over his son and daughter-in-law starting their married life with a holy resolution, as they pledged to do ‘Mangal Seva’ by providing financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for each girl (sister) in the marriage of 500 handicapped sisters every year.

He also shared that as a father, this ‘Mangal Seva’ is a matter of immense satisfaction and good fortune for him.

The businessman had also mentioned that he had full faith that through the sacred effort, the lives of many specially-abled daughters and their families would move forward with happiness, peace, and respect.