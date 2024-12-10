Gautam Adani meets Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group of industries, met the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday at ‘Sagar’, the CM‘s official bungalow, it is learnt. The meet has been described as a “courtesy call”.

Incidentally, this happens to be the very first meeting Adani had with Fadanvis after the latter was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of the BJP-led Mahayuti government on December 5, after a landslide victory.

The Adani Group has invested around Rs 2,000 crore in the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP), which is the largest slum redevelopment initiative in Asia, spanning 640 acres in Mumbai.

The project is a joint venture between the Adani Group and the Maharashtra government, with the Adani Group acting as the lead partner responsible for constructing residential and commercial units.

It may be recalled that Adani has been massively attacked by the opposition Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) during the recent election campaign.