Gaurav Gogoi denies allegations against wife, accuses BJP of political smear campaign

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has rejected allegations linking his British wife, Elizabeth Colburn, to Pakistan’s ISI, calling them politically motivated and baseless.

He accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of using the controversy to divert attention from real issues ahead of the 2026 state assembly elections.

“The BJP government in Assam can carry out their investigation, but every Assamese person knows the real reason behind these recent developments,” Gogoi said on microblogging site X.

“Himanta Biswa Sarma is afraid of losing his position and will soon have to face justice from the people of Assam after the 2026 elections.”

The allegations surfaced after comments made by Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh on social media about Assam and India’s internal affairs. Assam Police has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe Sheikh, who has been charged under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The Assam government has not filed any charges against Gogoi or his wife but has instructed the Director General of Police (DGP) to investigate Sheikh.

Additionally, the state government plans to write to the Centre regarding Colburn’s involvement in Lok Sabha election campaigns in Kaliabor, a constituency represented by Gogoi.

Gogoi has vowed to take legal action against the BJP for defaming him and his family. “The BJP has gone to great lengths to defame us, and we will take appropriate legal steps,” he said.