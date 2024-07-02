Gaurav Gogoi appeals for direct Jorhat-Delhi flights to Civil Aviation Minister

Senior Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi met Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu in Delhi requesting direct flight services between Jorhat and New Delhi.

Gogoi took to X and wrote, “Air connectivity is a challenge for Jorhat. The absence of direct flights to Delhi results in a lot of inconvenience to people. Moreover, the cost of air travel has shot up due to the limited availability of flights.”

He added, “I met Hon’ble Minister for Civil Aviation Shri @RamMNK in New Delhi and apprised him of the situation today. I appealed to him to restart the direct daily flight between Jorhat and Delhi. I am positive that he will take prompt action to resolve the woes of citizens and improve connectivity in the region.”

Gogoi, a third-time member of Parliament elected from the Jorhat constituency in the Lok Sabha pollss which concluded last month.