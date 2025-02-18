Gauhati High Court grants interim bail to YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani in obscenity case

The Gauhati High Court has granted interim bail to popular YouTuber Ashish Anil Chanchlani, who was booked along with other prominent digital content creators for allegedly promoting obscenity in a controversial online show.

The court has scheduled the final hearing of the case for March 7, 2025.

As part of the bail conditions, Chanchlani has been directed to fully cooperate with the police and the investigating team within the next ten days. Further legal proceedings will determine the outcome of the case.

The case stems from an FIR registered by Assam Police on February 10, 2025, against multiple social media influencers, including Ranveer Allahbadia, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, and Samay Raina.

They were accused of engaging in “sexually explicit and vulgar discussions” on a show titled ‘India’s Got Latent’.

Taking to social media, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the police action, stating, “Today @GuwahatiPol has registered an FIR against certain YouTubers and social influencers for promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion in a show titled ‘India’s Got Latent’.”

The case has been registered under Cyber PS Case No. 03/2025 under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, the IT Act, 2000, the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

‘India’s Got Latent’, an internet talk show featuring well-known digital creators, gained traction for its unfiltered discussions on contemporary issues. However, clips from one of its episodes sparked backlash, with critics accusing the participants of crossing ethical lines and promoting explicit content.