Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, Airbus sign agreement for aerospace teaching & research

Indian Railways’ Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) Vadodara and Airbus on Friday entered into collaboration to significantly strengthen the Indian aviation sector.

Focusing exclusively on transport and logistics sectors, GSV is a “first of its kind” university aiming to fulfil the mandate of the National Developmental Plans (PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan 2021 and National Logistics Policy 2022) across railways, shipping, ports, highways, roads, waterways, and aviation etc.

Following up on the MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) signed in September 2023, a definitive agreement was signed at Rail Bhawan here between Rémi Maillard (President and Managing Director, AIRBUS India and South Asia) and Prof. Manoj Choudhary (Vice-Chancellor, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya).

The agreement was signed in the presence of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw who is also the First Chancellor of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Ravneet Singh, Minister of State for Railways, Jaya Varma Sinha, the Chairman and CEO, Railway Board, Vumlunmang Vualnam, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation and senior officials of the Railway Board.

The agreement includes a full scholarship programme for 40 GSV students for the entire programme duration, setting up the Centre of Excellence at GSV as well as the Airbus Aviation Chair Professor position at GSV. Further, GSV and Airbus will partner for executive training for working professionals in the aviation sector.