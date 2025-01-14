Rlys achieves breakthrough of tunnel formation in rugged terrains of Odisha

Though the construction of tunnels through the rugged terrain of Odisha is fraught with challenges, the Khurda Road – Balangir New Rail Line Project has recorded the successful breakthrough of Tunnel No T3, located between Buguda and Banigochha in Nayagarh district.

This tunnel, with a length of 2,620 meters and a 2-degree curve, has now completed the New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM) excavation. The breakthrough, or “day lighting,” was successfully achieved on Monday, marking an important achievement in the construction of this crucial public centric Rail Line Project.

Tunnel No T3 is the longest tunnel in Nayagarh district and the second longest in the entire Khurda Road-Balangir ongoing rail line project. The tunnel’s excavation employed state-of-the-art technologies and machines, designed to navigate the challenging and rugged terrain of the Eastern Ghats.

This landmark achievement will play a pivotal role in connecting the eastern and western parts of Odisha, boosting the region’s transportation and economic potential.

The Khurda Road – Balangir Rail Line Project, which spans 301 kilometers, presents numerous engineering and logistical challenges, particularly in the construction of tunnels. The project includes seven tunnels within a 75-kilometer stretch, all located between Daspalla and Purunakatak.

The construction of these tunnels—particularly through the difficult terrain of the Eastern Ghats—has been one of the most complex aspects of the project.

Among these tunnels, Tunnel No 7, part of the longest at 4.885 kilometers, has already been successfully completed, with other breakthroughs in Tunnel No 1, Tunnel No 3, and more. The tunnels are being constructed using the latest techniques to manage complex geological conditions, including varying soil densities and rock formations.

The Khurda Road – Bolangir Rail Line Project, crucial for improving regional connectivity, has already seen significant portions completed. A total of 215 kilometers of the rail line have been completed, including 105.8 kilometers from Khurda Road to Daspalla and 109 kilometers from Balangir to Purunakatak.

The remaining sections, including the stretch from Purunakatak to Adhenigarh, are progressing and are expected to be completed in the coming months.

Once completed, this rail line will drastically reduce travel time between Bhubaneswar and Balangir, contributing to the socio-economic development of the region by improving access to education, healthcare and markets.

The Khurda Road – Bolangir Rail Line Project is a critical infrastructure initiative by Indian Railways aimed at improving connectivity in Odisha. Once completed, the rail line will boost economic development, enhance trade, and significantly reduce travel time, benefiting both passengers and freight movement.