Gap between Covid doses reduced by 3 months

The Union Health Ministry, on Wednesday, announced a reduction in the gap between Covid precaution dose and second dose from existing nine months to six months for those above 18 years.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), government’s advisory panel, has endorsed the reduction in view of the evolving scientific evidence and global practices, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

”Therefore, it has now been decided that the precaution dose for all the beneficiaries from 18-59 years will be administered after completion of six months or 26 weeks from the date of the administration of 2nd dose at Private Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs),” The health secretary said in a letter to the state.

He further said, ”For beneficiaries aged 60 years and above as well as Health Care Workers (HCWs) and Front Line Workers (FLWs), precaution dose would be administered after completion of six months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of 2nd dose at government CVCs free of charge. Corresponding changes have been made in the COWIN system to facilitate the new dispensation.”