India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219.62 Cr (2,19,62,18,338) as per provisional reports released on Saturday.

India has also covered over 4.12 Cr 1st dose vaccines administered for age group 12-14 years.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.12 Cr (4,12,45,177) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

India’s Active caseload currently stands at 18,802 while 1,574 new cases reported in the last 24 hours and the recovery Rate currently stands at 98.77%

​​​​​​​Weekly Positivity Rate is presently at 1.11%