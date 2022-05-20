Gang involved in selling illegal weapons busted, one held

With the arrest of one person from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana Police have claimed to have busted a gang involved in manufacturing and selling illegal weapons. A cache of 10 country-made pistols has been recovered from the possession of the arrested person.

Giving this information on Friday, a Haryana Police spokesperson informed that the arrested accused and his accomplices used to manufacture illegal weapons sitting in raw drains in the fields and sell them for about Rs 3,000 to 4,000.

The arrested accused has been identified as Haji Hanif, a resident of Hathiyaka who is presently living at Nangla district Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

The spokesperson said as part of a crackdown on illegal arms in Mahendergarh district, the CIA team arrested Hanuman alias Kalia and recovered one revolver and six cartridges from his possession. During interrogation, the accused revealed an illegal arms supplier, Samin alias Sameer, who was arrested from the Mewat area with one country-made pistol and two live cartridges.

During the interrogation of Samin, it was revealed that Haji Hanif, a resident of Mathura district, is also involved in the gang that engaged in manufacturing and selling illegal weapons.

“Taking prompt action, the police team arrested him from district Mathura. During the interrogation, 10 country-made pistols, one desi doga, and a large quantity of material used in manufacturing illegal weapons were recovered from him,” the spokesperson said.

He said so far, 14 illegal including 11 country-made pistols, one revolver, and eight cartridges have been recovered from the possession of the three accused.