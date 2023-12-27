Gandhipedia, an AI-powered portal on Mahatma Gandhi unveiled by Union Minister Meghwal

‘Gandhipedia’, an AI-powered online portal dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi’s life, philosophy, and teachings was unveiled at the Mini Auditorium in Science City Kolkata on Wednesday by Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The portal has been developed by IIT Kharagpur, IIT Gandhinagar, and the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) and serves as immersive digital homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

Speaking at the launch event, Meghwal said that the Gandhipedia portal encapsulates the essence of self-reliance and ‘Satyagraha’ and that it will facilitate easy access and be of relevance for users.

The AI-powered Gandhipedia web portal offers an interactive and immersive journey into the life and teachings of the Father of the Nation.

The web portal will use network mapping of characters and locations mentioned in Gandhi’s letters and books to offer a seamless access to specific information.

The portal’s user-friendly interface enables easy navigation across Gandhi’s extensive Collected Works, comprising 31,000 letters. Features like “Key Texts,” “Key Persons,” and “Key Places” unravel the intricate threads of Gandhian literature, life-events, and his social network, an NCSM official said.

NCSM Director General A D Choudhury said that Gandhipedia is comprehensive resource for all aspects related to Mahatma Gandhi’s life and makes him accessible across generations and geographies.

The Gandhipedia project was announced by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her 2019 budget speech.