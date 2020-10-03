As part of its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, India has gifted 41 ambulances and six school buses to the government of Nepal and not-forprofit organisations in 30 districts of the Himalayan nation. Ambassador of India to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra, on the occasion of the 151st Gandhi Jayanti, handed over the ambulances and the buses to various governmental and non-governmental, not for profit organisations working in the field of health and education.

According to the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, it has given three different categories of ambulances– advanced life support, basic life support and common life support ambulances.

In a statement, the embassy said the advanced life support category ambulances include equipment such as travelling ventilator, ECG and oxygen monitor, automated external defibrillator, nebuliser set, BP apparatus, stethoscope, Artificial manual breathing unit, various tubes and catheters, wheel-chair and stretcher, radio communication equipment and 4G mobile device.

“The basic life support ambulances have all these items, except for travelling ventilators. The common life support ambulances are 4 wheel drive vehicles which are best suited for hilly and mountainous terrains,” the statement added.