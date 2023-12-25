Gaiety marks Christmas as people of all faiths join celebrations

The residents of Delhi made a beeline at various Churches across the city and also thronged restaurants to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and the year-end festivities on Monday.

The celebrations that began on Christmas-eve continued on Monday with traditional fervor and enthusiasm.

Not only Christians but people from different religious backgrounds from all over the city visited Sacred Heart Cathedral at the heart of the city at Gol Dak Khana and several other important churches spread across the national capital.

Famous bakeries were busy catering to the enthusiastic customers eager to buy the special Christmas plum cake and other savouries to exchange the gestures amongst near and dear ones.

Revellers lighted candles to mark the birth of Jesus Christ at the Christian places of worship.

Christian forums like the YMCA and YWCA preemies all came alive to the glory of the festival with stars and Christmas tree decorations all over displaying the love and warmth of the festival.

Christmas carnivals were also organised at several locations and societies where children could play interesting games and win prizes while enjoying food from different cuisines.

Arrangements were made to manage traffic by the Traffic Police to handle the increased movement towards the places near centra Delhi so the people could be at ease.

People exchanged best wishes, marking the day with prayers, special services, and carols besides the traditional mass community feasts.

People of all age groups, all dressed up in the winter attire this morning headed for prayers to celebrate the day with fellow believers, while the celebrations commence last evening as youngsters moved around in groups, besides holding midnight services in many churches of the city.

In Christian colonies, to mark the occasion, people decorated their houses by putting on a Christmas tree, illuminated paper stars, and holy wreaths along with lighting, which had begun almost a week ahead of Christmas.

The cafes, restaurants had special menus for Christmas and now were seen gearing up for the festivities that would continue till the celebrations to welcome the New Year.