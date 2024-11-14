Delhi home minister recommends premature release of 33 convicts

Chairing a meeting of the Sentence Review Board (SRB) on Thursday, Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot on recommended the premature release of 33 convicts in accordance with statutory provisions of the law.

A proposal to this effect has been submitted to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for his approval, an official statement from the Delhi Minister’s office said.

In an official statement, Gahlot said, “The Sentence Review Board carefully evaluated each case on its individual merits, balancing the principles of justice and rehabilitation. The recommendation to release these individuals early reflects our commitment to reintegrating reformed individuals into society and reducing the burden on the prison system.”

The minister said that the government believes in offering a second chance to those who have demonstrated genuine remorse and improvement during their incarceration.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Director General (Prison), Principal Secretary (Law), Principal District Judge, Special Commissioner of Police, and Director of Social Welfare, the statement added.