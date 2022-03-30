Gadkari reaches Parliament in the hydrogen-powered car

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday reached Parliament House by Hydrogen based Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV).

Demonstrating the car powered by ‘Green Hydrogen’, Gadkari emphasised the need to spread awareness about Hydrogen, FCEV technology and its benefits to support a hydrogen-based society in India.

The Minister assured that Green Hydrogen will be manufactured in India, Green Hydrogen refuelling stations will be established generating sustainable employment opportunities in the country.

He said India will soon become Green Hydrogen exporting country.

The Minister said in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of clean and cutting-edge mobility in India, “our government, through ‘National Hydrogen Mission’ is committed to focusing on green and clean energy”.