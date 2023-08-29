Gadkari launches world’s first prototype of BS 6 Stage II ‘Electrified Flex Fuel Vehicle’

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday launched the world’s first prototype of the BS 6 Stage II ‘Electrified Flex Fuel Vehicle’, developed by Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, MD & CEO of Toyota Shri Masakazu Yoshimura , MD & CEO of Kirloskar Systems Limited Geetanjali Kirloskar, diplomats from the Japan Embassy and senior officials were present on the occasion.

Advertisement Gadkari said Ethanol being an indigenous, eco-friendly, and renewable fuel holds promising prospects for India. He said the emphasis of the Modi Government on ethanol aligns with objectives of attaining energy self-sufficiency, doubling farmers’ income, transitioning them to Urjadata while continuing to support them as Annadata, and positively impacting the environment.

He said the day the ethanol economy becomes worth Rs 2 lakh crores, the agricultural growth rate will increase to 20% from the current 12%. Talking about innovations in biofuels, Gadkari spoke of a refinery in Numaligarh in Assam of the Indian Oil Corporation where bamboo is being used for manufacturing bio ethanol.

Gadkari said this innovative vehicle is based on the Innova Hycross and is engineered to adhere to India’s stricter emission standards, marking it as the first-ever BS 6 (Stage II) Electrified Flex Fuel Vehicle prototype globally. He said the forthcoming stages for this prototype encompass meticulous refinement, homologation, and certification processes.