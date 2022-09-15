Professionally managed public transport systems based on electricity in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode will get a good response, said Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways today.

While addressing ‘INSIGHT 2022’: International Conference on Sustainable and Innovative Finance for Green and Healthy Transportation, he said capital investment is not an issue if there is a correct model to implement.

He said efforts should be made to discourage use of personal vehicles.

Appreciating the London transport model, the Minister said people want more comfort at fewer rates.

Gadkari proposed the use of card or QR code based entry-exit systems in place of physical ticket systems in the buses to prevent losses to the bus corporations and promote ease of travelling.

“With the arrival of electric buses there will be reduction in pollution and also we will be able to reduce our import of diesel and crude oil,” emphasized Gadkari.

He said we are trying to make an automobile industry of 15 lakh crore as this is the industry which has maximum employment potential generating 4 crore jobs in the country.

The Minister congratulated CESL for the tender of 5450 e-buses which is the largest in the world.

He said the target should be 5 lakh buses instead of 50000 e-buses. “Green Hydrogen is the future of mobility. We proposed setting up an e-road from Delhi to Jaipur. Alternate fuels, new technologies and innovations in the transport sector must be found for economic viability and sustainable development,” added Gadkari.