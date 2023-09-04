G20 Summit: Supreme Court Metro station to be closed on Sept 8 to 10

In view of the upcoming G20 Summit, the Delhi Police on Monday said that only the Supreme Court metro station will be closed from September 8 to 10 while other metro stations will remain open.

The clarification comes after a letter was sent from DCP Metro to the Chief Security Commissioner, Delhi Metro, asking them to close the gates of some metro stations in view of the security concerns.

Addressing media persons, Surender Yadav, Special CP, Delhi Traffic, said: “Delhi Metro services will be affected at the Supreme Court metro station only. Metro services will continue at all other stations. At some metro stations, entry and exit may be closed for 10-15 minutes as per the security rules, but train services will continue.”

In the letter, Supreme Court, Janpath, Bhikaji Cama Place, Khan Market and Dhaula Kuan stations were marked as ‘Sensitive’ stations.

Yadav also briefed on the bus movement in the city during the event. He said, “The control of the ISBT buses, we will be implementing from 5 AM in the morning of September 8. They will not be allowed to enter from the Gurugram side, they will be diverted from IFFCO Chowk towards MG Road and from there they will enter through Mehrauli. The controlled zone will not have the facility of city bus service. We have coordinated with DTC also, ensuring last mile connectivity is there for the people.”