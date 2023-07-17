G20 global food regulators summit to be held in New Delhi on July 20-21

A Global Food Regulators Summit 2023 is being organised in Delhi for the first time, as a G20 event.

The summit is being hosted by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) under the aegis of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on 20-21 July, 2023 at Manekshaw Auditorium, New Delhi.

Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) unveiled the logo of the summit today. “This is the first time the summit is being held outside Rome, Italy. The Global Food Regulators Summit will focus on the crucial aspect of food safety, which needs as much attention as food security,” he stated.

He added that the summit will serve as a platform for food regulators from over 40 countries to collaborate and work together. The event will also see participation of representatives from 30 international organisations and 25 international research institutes/universities.

Mandaviya expressed confidence that through collective efforts, the summit would lead to the harmonisation of global food safety standards, improved regulatory frameworks, and the provision of safe and high-quality food for consumers worldwide.

Prof. S P Singh Baghel, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, calling the summit as both important and relevant, said, “This summit aligns with the theme of India’s G20 Presidency- One Earth, One Family, One Future. Indian tradition has always been about Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, and this summit is a step in that direction”.

The summit will provide a valuable platform to the participants to deliberate on a cohesive network on Food Safety and Regulatory aspects; effective understanding of compliance requirements and mutual exchange of best practices, experiences and success stories on food safety norms/regulations; explore opportunities to identify collaborative work areas to establish synergies among global regulators/agencies; and develop tools and techniques for information sharing.

The summit is expected to witness active participation from various stakeholders representing a wide range of countries, international organizations, and national entities. Food regulators from G20 member countries will attend the summit, demonstrating their commitment to enhancing food safety systems and regulatory frameworks.

Renowned international organisations, as well as several food research institutes such as the World Health Organization (WHO), CODEX, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) (Germany), the Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (USA), Health Canada, the Australian Institute of Food Safety and Technology, etc., will contribute their expertise and perspectives to the discussions.

The summit will witness the launch of several groundbreaking initiatives that will revolutionize the accessibility and sharing of food safety information. Among these initiatives is the release of Food-o-Copoeia, a comprehensive collection of food category-wise monographs, serving as a single-point reference for all applicable standards for specific product categories.