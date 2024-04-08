FSSAI launches awareness campaign on food safety aspects in Delhi

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has launched an extensive awareness and sensitization program targeting major markets in the city, in collaboration with the Food Safety Department of Delhi.

Kicking off from the Khan Market and INA Market on Monday, the awareness campaign would focus particularly on the detection and mitigation of pesticide residue and contaminants in food products.

Market associations and traders were actively engaged and educated on the harmful effects of pesticide residue, mainly in fruits and vegetables and the importance of their testing.

Additionally, attendees were introduced to FSSAI’s pioneering initiative, the “Food Safety on Wheel” mobile lab, equipped with various rapid testing kits capable of detecting approximately 50 pesticide residues across various food matrices, namely, fruits and vegetables, milk and cereals. Results from these tests are available within a few hours, facilitating swift action to ensure food safety.

Traders were encouraged to capitalize on this resource for expedited testing and to ensure the safety and quality of products sold in the market.

They were also sensitized about a wide array of topics concerning food safety like the necessity of obtaining FSSAI licenses or registration and strict adherence to food safety standards. They were encouraged to source raw materials exclusively from FSSAI licensed/registered vendors to ensure traceability and compliance.

Awareness regarding artificial ripening and wax coating of fruits and vegetables using unapproved chemicals and the role of organic farming was created among the attendees.