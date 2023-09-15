G20: 100 police officers with knowledge of English to be deployed to assist foreign delegates in Chhattisgarh

Police personnel with good knowledge of English will be deployed for the assistance of delegates coming from overseas to participate in a meeting of G20 scheduled to be held in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur on September 18-19.

“We are deploying 100 police officers with good knowledge of English as Police Liaison Officers to make the stay of foreign delegates, who are coming to attend the secretary-level meeting of G20 finance track, convenient,” said Additional Superintendent of Police (protocol) Pitambar Patel.

These Police Liaison Officers will play a key and positive role in ensuring adequate security to the delegates coming from different countries, said the ASP, adding that these officers will be in civil dress.

Advertisement

The ASP protocol further informed that these police officers with good knowledge of English will have a positive impact on Chhattisgarh Police.

Preparedness for the meeting has already started and a three-layer security cover will be put in place for the event, said the officer and further informed that five IPS officers, 15 officers of Additional SP rank and 30 DSPs will be assigned with the task of looking after the security arrangements.

Around 800 police personnel, including armed personnel, will be deployed into the task of ensuring security to the event as well as the delegates, added ASP Patel.

Moreover, adequate security will be placed in Raipur as well as the places to be visited by the delegates, said the officer, adding that as per the information received so far, the delegates will visit Purkhouti Muktangan and jungle safari in Nava Raipur.

For ensuring smooth vehicular movement, additional force will be roped in from neighbouring districts, said the officer.

Since the entire meeting is going to be held at Nava Raipur, a roadmap of the traffic arrangement has been chalked out aiming to create minimum disturbance to common people due to the event, said ASP Patel.