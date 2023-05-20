PM Modi to also meet Ukraine president Zelenskyy

New Delhi: G-7 countries has sent a stern message to China that they are concerned about China’s aggressive presence in the South China Sea.

They have also said that they will keep raising their voice about the human rights concerns in Tibet and Xinjiang province.

The concern is primarily about the “freedom of navigation” through the South China Sea which is the cheapest navigation facility from western coast of South America to South Asian, South-East Asian and Far-east Asian countries and back.

Apart from it, also on the agenda was the muscle being shown by Russia and China.

The annual group of seven summit being held in Hiroshima, will aim to show a unity of sorts against the Chinese authority at the time when the world has been rendered instable due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Unity against China is crucial for the US and its partners, as China tries to fix diplomatic issues with Europe and at the same time it is trying to ensure Europe remains away from the US.

Interestingly, in April the president of France Emmanuel Macron shocked one and all when he said, that Europe must not become “just America’s followers” and get “caught up in crises that are not ours.”

Another major discussion at the summit will be on how to take on China which is using pressure tactics to economically secure itself and make the West unstable.

At the summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met various world leaders but particularly hugged the Prime Minister of England Rishi Sunak, who is of Indian origin. PM Modi will also meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit.