‘Future-ready infrastructure, safe roads crucial for a Viksit Bharat by 2047’

Officials and experts from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, IIT Delhi’s School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), and industry partners convened to discuss road safety solutions, pioneering technologies, and low-cost, high-impact designs that could transform the way roads are conceived and constructed in India.

According to an official release issued here on Friday, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta said that the future of India’s infrastructure lies in innovation-led, safety-integrated, and context-sensitive road planning.

Advertisement

Tamta said that infrastructure will play a defining role in making India a developed nation and help realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Advertisement

“The Ministry is not just building roads, but shaping corridors that serve as engines of industrial growth, urban expansion, digital connectivity, and citizen well-being,” the minister was quoted as saying in the document.

He also called for a paradigm shift from reactive construction to proactive, innovation-led planning, where road projects are no longer isolated engineering exercises, but integrated, multi-sectoral development tools.

On the occasion, the minister also interacted with faculty members and innovators from IIT Delhi.

He stressed that these innovations not only improve safety but also address chronic issues in road projects, such as land acquisition challenges, urban traffic congestion, poor last-mile connectivity, and cost overruns.

The minister also reviewed multi-directional free traffic models, hotspot-based safety designs, and door-to-door mobility systems for low-cost, high-efficiency public transit using a no-app-no-URL-based transport system suitable for rapid urban transportation.