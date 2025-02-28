Fuel conservation initiative SAKSHAM-2025 concludes

SAKSHAM-2025 (Sanrakshan Kshamata Mahotsav), a fortnight-long initiative by oil industries of Punjab and Chandigarh UT to promote fuel conservation, energy efficiency, and environmental sustainability, concluded with a successful valedictory event here on Friday.

The event, held at the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), Chandigarh, was attended by dignitaries, students, industry leaders, and environmental advocates.

Chief Guest Ashutosh Gupta, State Level Coordinator for Oil Industry Punjab and Executive Director and State Head (Punjab, J&K, HP and Chandigarh, Indian Oil Corporation, led the audience in taking the conservation pledge.

The programme also witnessed a play staged by a theatre group on oil and gas conservation, reinforcing the importance of sustainable energy practices.

Speaking at the valedictory event, Gupta, emphasized the need to continue the momentum of the campaign beyond the two-week period.

“SAKSHAM 2025 is not just a campaign—it’s a daily commitment to energy conservation. Every small effort contributes to a larger impact on our environment, economy, and national energy security. There is an urgent need for sustainable energy conservation,” he stated.

Stakeholders at the event urged the public to adopt simple yet impactful measures to reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions, such as carpooling, using public transport, switching to energy-efficient appliances, and turning off idling engines.

Notably, with active participation from schools, colleges, industries, transport associations, and the general public, SAKSHAM-2025 successfully engaged various sectors, including transport, agriculture, industry, and domestic consumers across Punjab and Chandigarh UT.

The initiative included a range of activities like debates, group talks and talent Shows in schools and colleges, inspiring young minds towards sustainability. The fortnight also saw organisation of fuel efficient driving contests for cars and commercial vehicles.

Activities like SAKSHAM assume significance because as India is one of the fastest-growing economies, it faces the dual challenge of meeting rising energy demands while ensuring sustainability.

With 85 per cent of its crude oil needs met through imports, fuel conservation is vital to national energy security. Moreover, fuel combustion contributes to significant air pollution and climate change, making responsible energy use crucial.