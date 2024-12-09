FS Misri visits Dhaka, conveys concern over attacks on minorities

Amid strain in bilateral ties, India on Monday conveyed to Bangladesh its concern over the recent attacks on Hindus and other minorities in the neighbouring country while underlining that New Delhi desires a positive, constructive and mutually beneficial bilateral relationship.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri today visited Dhaka for foreign office consultations between the two nations and held talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Md. Jashim Uddin. He also met Foreign Policy Advisor in the interim government Md Touhid Hossain during his brief visit.

Talking to reporters after his talks, Mr Misri said, ”we also had the opportunity to discuss certain recent developments and issues and I conveyed our concerns, including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities. We also discussed some regrettable incidents of attacks on some cultural, religious and diplomatic properties.”

He said he also underlined today India’s desire to work closely with the interim government of Bangladesh.

The Indian diplomat said the discussions have given both India and Bangladesh the opportunity to take stock of bilateral ties. “I appreciate the opportunity today to have had a frank, candid and constructive exchange of views with all my interlocutors,” he added.

He said India has always seen in the past and continues to see the relationship between the two countries as a people-centric and people-oriented relationship that has the benefit of the two people as its central motivational force.

”This is reflected in the development projects that have been executed on the ground in Bangladesh and that continue to be developed. It is also reflected in the mutually beneficial engagement we have on a whole set of issues ranging from trade, commerce, connectivity, power, water and energy,” he added.

Mr Misri said there is no reason why this mutually beneficial cooperation should not continue to deliver in the interest of the people of the two countries.

Mr Misri’s visit was the first high-level trip from India to Bangladesh since Sheikh Hasina was deposed as Prime Minister in August this year and the interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, assumed office.

There have been multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There also have been cases of arson and looting of minorities’ homes and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples. Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das was recently arrested in Chittagong, leading to massive protests by Hindus.