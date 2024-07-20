FS Misri concludes visit to Bhutan on positive note

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday concluded a two-day official visit to Bhutan, strengthening the unique bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries. This was Mr Misri’s first visit abroad after taking charge as India’s top diplomat, reflecting the importance India attaches to its ties with Bhutan.

During the visit, he received an audience with Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and also called on Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay. Mr Misri co-chaired the third India- Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks for the 13th Five Year Plan (FYP) of Bhutan, with Bhutan Foreign Secretary Pema Choden, a joint statement said.

India and Bhutan share an exemplary partnership characterized by trust, goodwill and mutual understanding at all levels, strong bonds of friendship and close people-to-people contacts.

The two sides held wide-ranging discussions on all aspects of bilateral cooperation including development partnership, energy, trade and investment, connectivity and trade infrastructure, technology, people-to-people ties, as well as other regional issues of mutual importance.

During his state visit to Bhutan in March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced India’s development support of Nu. 100 billion (INR 10,000 Crores) for Bhutan’s 13th Five Year Plan period.

The Royal Government of Bhutan conveyed appreciation for the invaluable support that India continues to provide for its socio-economic development. During the plan talks, the two sides discussed various components of the assistance and implementation modalities for India-assisted development projects.

The Bhutanese side presented the Project Tied Assistance (PTA) proposals as well as the first tranche of the PTA projects to be implemented during the 13th Five Year Plan period. A total of 61 projects amounting Nu. 49.58 billion (INR 4,958 Crores), covering sectors such as connectivity, infrastructure, energy, skill development, education, health, cultural heritage, capacity building, industrial parks, sports, youth exchanges, digital economy, e-mobility, and space technology were approved by the two sides, in line with the vision of the King of Bhutan, and the priorities of the Royal Government and people of Bhutan.

The two Foreign Secretaries virtually inaugurated 19 schools, which were constructed during the 12th FYP period.

The Royal Government informed India of the activities proposed to be conducted under the Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP). Further, as per the request of the Royal Government, the Indian side agreed to positively consider frontloading the full amount of Nu. 15 billion (INR 1,500 Crores) of ESP in the first one and half years subject to progress on implementation of proposals.